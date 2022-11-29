Cipher Mining starts bitcoin production operations at its Odessa data center

Nov. 29, 2022 4:58 PM ETCipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Cryptocurrency mining rigs in a data center

luza studios

  • Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) said Tuesday that it has commenced bitcoin (BTC-USD) production operations at its Odessa data center in Texas.
  • “Because of our long-term, fixed price power contract at Odessa, we also have an advantage that few other bitcoin miners have -- the flexibility to mine bitcoin or resell our power to the market, which can help mitigate the effects of falling bitcoin prices,” said Tyler Page, CEO of New York-based Cipher Mining.
  • Its Odessa power contract was recorded as an asset valued at ~$78.9M as of September 30. With the addition of Odessa, Cipher (CIFR) now operates four data centers with total mining capacity expected to hit 267 megawatts in early 2023.
  • Last week, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a two-year moratorium on bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining operations that are power by carbon sources, making it the first state to limit BTC production. Cipher (CIFR) did not immediately respond to Seeking Alpha's request for comment regarding how that partial ban might impact the company.
