Nov. 29, 2022 5:05 PM ETBraemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR), AINC, AHTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • Ashford Securities, a subsidiary of Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC) said Tuesday the offering for two series of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) preferred stock will terminate on Feb. 17, 2023.
  • Since the offering of Braemar's Series E & M redeemable preferred stock launched on July 9, 2021, BHR has sold more than $300M, or 12M shares of the series E and series M preferred stock. Ashford Securities is the dealer manager of the offering.
  • Since the start of the offering, Braemar (BHR) acquired the Mr. C Hotel in Beverly Hills and the Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach. It has also recently announced its agreement to acquire the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North.
  • Ashford Securities said it will be raising capital for additional Ashford companies, including Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) through a series J & K redeemable preferred stock offering.
  • SA contributor Brant Munro takes a look at Braemar's (BHR) series D and B preferred shares

Comments

