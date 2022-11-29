Fubo Sports Network spreads reach on Amazon Freevee
Nov. 29, 2022 By: Jason Aycock
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) has made its Fubo Sports Network available on Amazon Freevee (NASDAQ:AMZN), the retail giant's free ad-supported streaming offering.
- The move brings availability of FuboTV's live sports channel to more than 155M devices across a number of streaming platforms.
- Those include availability on LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio WatchFree+, Tubi, Plex, and XUMO, as well as Fubo sending content on social-media channels (Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube).
- “With the launch of Fubo Sports Network on Amazon Freevee, we’re bringing our athlete-driven programming and original series to more eyeballs than ever before,” says Fubo Networks head Pamela Duckworth.
