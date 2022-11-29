Fubo Sports Network spreads reach on Amazon Freevee

Nov. 29, 2022 5:07 PM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO), AMZNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments

Man watches soccer match on television and bets on the game with betting app on phone

mikkelwilliam/E+ via Getty Images

  • FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) has made its Fubo Sports Network available on Amazon Freevee (NASDAQ:AMZN), the retail giant's free ad-supported streaming offering.
  • The move brings availability of FuboTV's live sports channel to more than 155M devices across a number of streaming platforms.
  • Those include availability on LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio WatchFree+, Tubi, Plex, and XUMO, as well as Fubo sending content on social-media channels (Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube).
  • “With the launch of Fubo Sports Network on Amazon Freevee, we’re bringing our athlete-driven programming and original series to more eyeballs than ever before,” says Fubo Networks head Pamela Duckworth.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.