Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) on Tuesday said chief financial officer Andrew Page will exit the company after fourth quarter results, and the shoe retailer announced appointments of several new senior executives.

Elliott Rodgers has joined the New York-based company as chief operations officer, while Frank Bracken has been named chief commercial officer, effective December 1, 2022.

Rodgers, who has over 20 years of experience, had previously worked at Ulta Beauty, Target, Caesars Entertainment and Citigroup. He currently serves on the board of Levi Strauss & Co.

"Separating our commercial activities from our supply chain and IT functions will better position Foot Locker to support growth and enhance operating efficiency as we invest in unleashing the power of our leading retail banners by simplifying our operations and expanding our omnichannel, loyalty, and digital capabilities," said President and Chief Executive Officer Mary N. Dillon.

Foot Locker said it has begun a search for a new CFO.