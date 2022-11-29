U.S. crude stockpiles fell by 7.8M barrels last week, API says

Nov. 29, 2022

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

  • The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 7.85M barrels of oil for the week ending November 25.
  • Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 2.85M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 4.01M barrels, and stockpiles at the Cushing storage hub show a draw of 150K barrels.
  • The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly petroleum supply data on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting the report will show a 2.1M-barrel decline, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.
  • January WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) recently traded at $78.90/bbl after settling Tuesday at $78.20/bbl on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
  • ETF: (NYSEARCA:USO)

