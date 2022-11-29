Montfort Capital reports Q3 results

Nov. 29, 2022 5:19 PM ETMontfort Capital Corp. (MONTF), MONT:CABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Montfort Capital press release (OTCQB:MONTF): Q3 Revenue of $7.9M (+464.3% Y/Y).
  • Interest income from investments was $5.7 million, an increase of $4.4 million or 360% from $1.2 million in the prior comparable period,
  • Net income increased 67% to $0.5 million from $0.3 million in the third quarter 2021,
  • Total assets of $302 million as at September 30, 2022 compared to $125 million at December 31, 2021. Cash balance, as part of assets, for the third quarter was $5.5 million compared to $9.3 million as at December 31, 2021

  • As at September 30, 2022, the Company's cash balance was $5.5 million 

