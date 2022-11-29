Baselode announces private placement and termination of previous financing

  • Baselode Energy (OTCQB:BSENF) has terminated its previous agreement with Red Cloud Securities and PI Financial regarding and has entered into a new agreement whereby Red Cloud Securities and PI Financial will act as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters.
  • Pursuant to which the underwriters have agreed to purchase for resale 3,571,429 flow-through units of the company to be sold to charitable purchasers at a price of C$0.84 per Charity FT unit.
  • Gross proceeds of C$3M.
  • Proceeds raised to be used for exploration of the company's projects in the Athabasca Basin.
  • Offering is scheduled to close on or around December 19, 2022.

