Baselode announces private placement and termination of previous financing
Nov. 29, 2022 5:22 PM ETBSENFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Baselode Energy (OTCQB:BSENF) has terminated its previous agreement with Red Cloud Securities and PI Financial regarding and has entered into a new agreement whereby Red Cloud Securities and PI Financial will act as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters.
- Pursuant to which the underwriters have agreed to purchase for resale 3,571,429 flow-through units of the company to be sold to charitable purchasers at a price of C$0.84 per Charity FT unit.
- Gross proceeds of C$3M.
- Proceeds raised to be used for exploration of the company's projects in the Athabasca Basin.
- Offering is scheduled to close on or around December 19, 2022.
