SPAC PropTech Investment and RW National close business merger
Nov. 29, 2022 5:23 PM ETPropTech Investment Corporation II (PTIC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- PropTech Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:PTIC), a special-purpose acquisition company, has closed its previously announced merger with Renters Warehouse parent company, RW National Holdings, the companies said Tuesday.
- The combined company has been renamed Appreciate Holdings, and its common stock and warrants will start trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday under the ticker symbols (SFR) and (SFRWW), respectively.
- "A public listing catalyzes the Company’s expansion in the highly fragmented single family rental TAM and we believe that Appreciate will continue to be supported by macroeconomic tailwinds for residential rental real estate," said Tom Hennessy, chairman, co-CEO and president of PTIC II.
- PropTech shareholders approved the merger with RW National on November 21. The combination was announced in May.
