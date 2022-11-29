CBL Properties board declares $2.20 per share special dividend
Nov. 29, 2022 5:34 PM ETCBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- CBL Properties' (NYSE:CBL) board declared on Tuesday a special dividend of $2.20 per share in cash, payable on Jan. 18, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 12, 2022.
- "Management and the board carefully considered CBL's strong performance to-date in 2022, stable and flexible balance sheet, significant generation of free cash flow and current cash balance, in determining to pay the special dividend in all cash," CEO Stephen D. Lebovitz said.
- CBL (CBL), to retain its status as a real estate investment trust, is required to distribute at lease 90% of its REIT taxable income each year. The special dividend is being made to meet that requirement, the company said.
- In September, CBL (CBL) adopted a limited "poison pill" plan to discourage a potential takeover of the company through the accumulation shares on the open market.
