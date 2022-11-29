Raytheon Technologies bags $511M Navy modification contract
Nov. 29, 2022 5:37 PM ETRTXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Pratt and Whitney Military Engines is awarded a not-to-exceed ~$511.59M modification (P00025) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, and fixed-price incentive (firm target) undefinitized contract (N0001921C0011).
- This modification provides for F135 propulsion system annual sustainment and repair for all fielded propulsion systems at the F-35 production sites and operational locations, as well as training.
- These efforts are in support of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.
- Work is expected to be completed in May 2023.
- Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $38.86M; fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $25.89M; fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8.32M; non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $23.13M; and FMS funds in the amount of $12.1M will be obligated at time of award, $73M of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
- Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.
