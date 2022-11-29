Codexis cuts jobs by 18%, leans more towards lucrative programs

  • Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) said Tuesday it would slash its workforce by about 18% and has decided to discontinue investment in certain internal development programs.
  • The company said it would focus on areas where it has the "strongest commercial opportunity," and has planned to expand investment only in certain high potential programs.
  • Codexis anticipates the changes to be largely complete by end of this year, and sees a reduction of approximately $15 million in operating expenses in 2023.
  • The company said it is reiterating its full year forecast provided on November 3, 2022, and expects severance related costs to be recognized in the fourth quarter.

