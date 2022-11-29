Raytheon Technologies gets $115M Naval Air Systems contract
Nov. 29, 2022 5:49 PM ETRTXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Raytheon Technologies (RTX) is awarded a not-to-exceed $114.5M cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized order (N0001923F0019) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0005).
- This order provides supplies or services for design engineering, program management support, technology maturation, risk reduction, long lead material and hardware, and weapons system integration to support F135 engine enhancement efforts for the F-35 Lightning II program.
- Work is expected to be completed in September 2024.
- Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $56M will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
- Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.
Comments