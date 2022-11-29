Boeing secures $398M Air Force Management contract

Nov. 29, 2022 5:52 PM ETBABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Boeing (BA) has been awarded a $398.24M firm-fixed-price modification (P00022) to delivery order FA8609-18-F-0006 for KC-46A Japan aircraft under the FA8609-18-G-0002 basic ordering agreement contract vehicle.
  • The contract modification is for the procurement of two aircraft for the Japan fleet.
  • Work will be performed in Everett, Washington, and is expected to be completed June 30, 2025.
  • This modification involves Foreign Military Sales to Japan and FMS funds are being obligated at the time of award.
  • The total overall face value of the contract, including the new modification, is ~$1.31B.
  • Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity. 

