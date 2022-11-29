Synopsys brings in Glaser for top finance job
Nov. 29, 2022 6:03 PM ETSynopsys, Inc. (SNPS)ZEN, PUBMBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) said Tuesday Shelagh Glaser has been appointed chief financial officer, replacing Trac Pham effective December 2, 2022.
- Glaser, who has 35 years of experience, joins the company from Zendesk, and serves as a director on the board of PubMatic.
- Pham will remain with the company through December 2022 to ensure an orderly transition.
- Before Zendesk, Glaser worked at Intel for over 29 years.
- While at Intel, Glaser was corporate vice president of its two largest business units, serving as CFO and chief operating officer for the Data Platform Group and the Client Computing Group.
Comments