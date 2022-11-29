Synopsys brings in Glaser for top finance job

Nov. 29, 2022 6:03 PM ETSynopsys, Inc. (SNPS)ZEN, PUBMBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor

Synopsys World Headquarters, Mountain View, CA

jejim

  • Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) said Tuesday Shelagh Glaser has been appointed chief financial officer, replacing Trac Pham effective December 2, 2022. 
  • Glaser, who has 35 years of experience, joins the company from Zendesk, and serves as a director on the board of PubMatic.
  • Pham will remain with the company through December 2022 to ensure an orderly transition.
  • Before Zendesk, Glaser worked at Intel for over 29 years.
  • While at Intel, Glaser was corporate vice president of its two largest business units, serving as CFO and chief operating officer for the Data Platform Group and the Client Computing Group.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.