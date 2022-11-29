The Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled Tuesday the state acted within its constitutional authority in granting a lease to developers of the New England Clean Energy Connect transmission line project.

The court ruled the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands acted within its authority in leasing a one-mile stretch of the 145-mile power line.

The project remains on hold pending the outcome of another legal case focusing on the constitutionality of a referendum last year in which Maine voters rejected the project.

Avangrid's (NYSE:AGR) Central Maine Power and Canada's Hydro Quebec are partners on the $1B project that would supply up to 1,200 MW of Canadian hydropower to the New England electricity grid, powering ~1M homes.

