A Wisconsin judge ordered Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa to come together to work out a plan to mitigate the risk of a potentially "catastrophic" oil leak on the Bad River from the Line 5 pipeline, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday.

The judge told the two groups to meet by December 17 to create a plan, saying proactive steps are needed by both sides to ensure the safety of the pipeline on the Bad River reservation and protect the public's right to safe water.

The band has maintained concerns about the meander in the Bad River, where erosion has changed the shape of the river's flow, as well as washing away soil underneath a portion of Line 5, which could harm the integrity of the pipeline.

The band has sought the permanent shutdown of Line 5, but the judge called such an outcome "draconian."

Line 5 transports 545K bbl/day of crude oil and natural gas liquids from western Canada through Wisconsin and Michigan and into eastern Canada.

Earlier this year, Canada invoked a 1977 cross-border pipeline treaty with the U.S. to prevent a shutdown of Line 5 in Wisconsin.