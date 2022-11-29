Iron ore prices rose Tuesday and are on the verge of their strongest monthly gain ever, with China's Dalian benchmark hitting its highest level since mid-June, helped by actions to support the country's struggling property developers.

China's securities regulator lifted a ban on developers listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and on Chinese stock exchanges to sell additional shares to acquire real estate assets, replenish working capital or repay debts, the government's latest move to lift the property sector that accounts for a major portion of the country's steel demand.

But iron ore prices remain at risk of a retreat from a slowing economy and rising COVID infections, and financial markets have been nervous this week about growing unrest in China over strict lockdown policies.

Benchmark January iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (SCO:COM) closed daytime trade +2.3% at 770.50 yuan/metric ton ($107.45), capping a 25% rally for November, while 62% Fe fines (TIOC:COM) imported into Northern China were +2.8% at $101.60/ton.

Last week, the People's Bank of China said it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold in reserve for the second time this year, releasing ~500B yuan in long-term liquidity to prop up a weakening economy.

China's property market and zero-COVID policy will remain headwinds to the recovery of iron ore prices, adding to downward pressure on Rio Tinto's (RIO) financial performance and stock valuations ahead, Juxtaposed Ideas writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.