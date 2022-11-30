Japan industrial output falls more than estimated to 2.6% in month of October
Nov. 30, 2022 1:00 AM ET By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Industrial production in Japan declined by 2.6% m/m in October 2022, after a final 1.7% drop a month earlier and compared with market forecasts of a 1.5% fall, flash data showed.
- On a yearly basis, industrial output grew by 3.7 percent in October, the least in three months, much softer than a 9.6 percent gain in September.
- Based on a poll of manufacturers, the ministry expects industrial output to rise 3.3 percent in November and climb 2.4 percent in December.
