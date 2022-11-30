China manufacturing sector shrinks the most in 7 months, weighed down by COVID-19 curbs & softening global demand
- The official China NBS Manufacturing PMI declined to 48.0 in November 2022 from 49.2, below market forecasts of 49.0.
- This was the second straight month of contraction in factory activity and the steepest pace since April, amid a new wave of COVID cases and tough restrictions in some large cities.
- Separately, the non-manufacturing PMI, which looks at service sector activity, fell to 46.7 from 48.7 in October, also the lowest reading in seven months.
