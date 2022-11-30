Frontline Non-GAAP EPS of $0.37 misses by $0.01, revenue of $382.2M beats by $154.69M
Nov. 30, 2022 2:02 AM ETFrontline Ltd. (FRO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Frontline press release (NYSE:FRO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.37 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $382.2M (+122.4% Y/Y) beats by $154.69M.
- Reported spot TCEs for VLCCs, Suezmax tankers and LR2/Aframax tankers in the third quarter of 2022 were $25,000, $41,100 and $40,200 per day, respectively.
- For the fourth quarter of 2022, we estimate spot TCE on a load-to-discharge basis of $77,200 contracted for 75% of vessel days for VLCCs, $65,400 contracted for 76% of vessel days for Suezmax tankers and $58,000 contracted for 70% of vessel days for LR2/Aframax tankers.
- We expect the spot TCEs for the full fourth quarter of 2022 to be lower than the TCEs currently contracted, due to the impact of ballast days at the end of the fourth quarter.
- The number of ballast days at the end of the third quarter was 332 for VLCCs, 367 for Suezmax tankers and 269 for LR2/Aframax tankers.
