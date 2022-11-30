Freeline gets approval to transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market
Nov. 30, 2022 2:09 AM ETFreeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) said that it received approval from the Nasdaq Stock Market to transfer the listing of its American Depositary Shares representing ordinary shares of the company from The Nasdaq Global Select Market to The Nasdaq Capital Market.
- The transfer will be effective at the opening of business on November 30.
- The Company will continue to trade under the symbol "FRLN."
- In connection with the transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market, Nasdaq granted the Company an additional 180-day period (or until May 29, 2023) to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.
- Shares are down 4.5% after-hours.
