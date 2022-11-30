Tarena Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.45, revenue of $90.4M; initiates Q4 net revenue guidance

Nov. 30, 2022 2:24 AM ETTarena International, Inc. (TEDU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Tarena press release (NASDAQ:TEDU): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.45.
  • Revenue of $90.4M (-5.3% Y/Y).
  • Gross profit margin increased by 4.2% Y/Y to 55.1%, from 50.9% in the same period of 2021.
  • Total student enrollment in IT-focused supplementary STEAM education in the third quarter of 2022 reached 184,500, increasing by 25.6%, compared to student enrollment of 146,900 in the same period of 2021.
  • Based on the company's current estimates, total net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 are expected to be in the range of RMB560 million to RMB590 million, which represents a decrease of 10.0% to 15.0% compared to net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021, after taking into consideration the likely continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

