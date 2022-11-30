Singapore Airlines, Tata Sons to merge Vistara airlines with Air India by March 2024
Nov. 30, 2022 2:41 AM ETSingapore Airlines Limited (SINGF), SINGYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Tata Sons plans to merge its Air India with Vistara, which it jointly runs with Singapore Airlines (OTCPK:SINGY) to revamp the country’s debt-laden national carrier.
- The move to strengthen Singapore Airlines' foothold in India's fast-growing aviation market, the company said in a statement.
- It is also expected to bolster the Tata Group's competitive position in the market against the country's dominant carrier, IndiGo.
- Per the terms, Singapore Airlines to invest $250M in Air India, giving it a 25.1% stake in the group, with the rest owned by the Tata Group.
- Both companies aim to complete the merger by March 2024.
- The merger is an "important milestone" in its restructuring after Tata Sons regained ownership of it in January, said Tata's chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran.
- With the move, Tata absorbed about a quarter of its more than $8.2B debt burden.
- The merger will make Air India the only carrier in the country with both full-service and low-cost passenger services.
