Singapore Airlines, Tata Sons to merge Vistara airlines with Air India by March 2024

Nov. 30, 2022 2:41 AM ETSingapore Airlines Limited (SINGF), SINGYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Vistara - Tata SIA Airlines Limited, operating as Vistara

Mrinal Pal/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Tata Sons plans to merge its Air India with Vistara, which it jointly runs with Singapore Airlines (OTCPK:SINGY) to revamp the country’s debt-laden national carrier.
  • The move to strengthen Singapore Airlines' foothold in India's fast-growing aviation market, the company said in a statement.
  • It is also expected to bolster the Tata Group's competitive position in the market against the country's dominant carrier, IndiGo.
  • Per the terms, Singapore Airlines to invest $250M in Air India, giving it a 25.1% stake in the group, with the rest owned by the Tata Group.
  • Both companies aim to complete the merger by March 2024.
  • The merger is an "important milestone" in its restructuring after Tata Sons regained ownership of it in January, said Tata's chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran.
  • With the move, Tata absorbed about a quarter of its more than $8.2B debt burden.
  • The merger will make Air India the only carrier in the country with both full-service and low-cost passenger services.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.