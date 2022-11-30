argenx agrees to acquire Priority Review Voucher for $102M

Nov. 30, 2022 2:48 AM ETargenx SE (ARGX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to acquire a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Priority Review Voucher (PRV) for $102M.
  • A PRV entitles the holder to FDA priority review of a single Biologics License Application, which reduces the target review period and may lead to an expedited approval.
  • argenx expects to redeem the PRV for a future marketing application for efgartigimod, its first-in-class neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker.
  • "With a priority review voucher available, we hope to expedite the approval process for one of our current or future indications to more quickly reach the patients who are in serious need of a new treatment option," said Tim Van Hauwermeiren, CEO of argenx.
  • The closing of the acquisition of the PRV is subject to clearance under the Hart-Scott Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

