WiSA Technologies prices $7.6M securities offering
Nov. 30, 2022 3:02 AM ETWiSA Technologies, Inc. (WISA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) has priced its public offering of an aggregate of 50,400,000 units and 3,600,000 pre-funded units at an effective public offering price of $0.14/unit for an expected gross proceeds to be ~$7.6M.
- Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one Series A Warrant to purchase one share of common stock, immediately exercisable at a price of $0.14/share and expiring five years from the date of issuance, and one Series B Warrant to purchase one share of common stock, immediately exercisable at a price of $0.14/share and expiring five years from the date of issuance.
- Each pre-funded unit will consist of one pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of common stock, one Series A Warrant and one Series B Warrant.
- Offering is expected to occur on or about December 1, 2022.
