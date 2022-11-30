Carbon Revolution to list in U.S. via business combination pact with Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition
Nov. 30, 2022 3:14 AM ETTwin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (TRCA), CREVF, TRCA.U, TRCA.WSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Carbon Revolution (OTCPK:CREVF) and Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition (NYSE:TRCA) have signed a definitive business combination pact and accompanying scheme implementation deed that is expected to result in Carbon Revolution becoming publicly listed in the U.S. via a scheme of arrangement.
- Upon closure, the ordinary shares and warrants of the merged company Poppetell Limited, to be renamed Carbon Revolution plc, are expected to trade on a national exchange in the United States, and Carbon Revolution’s shares shall be delisted from the ASX.
- The transaction is anticipated to unlock critical investment capital to fund Carbon Revolution’s expansion of operations, which is required to meet its significant growth opportunity while accelerating the Company’s expected path to profitability.
- Carbon Revolution is a leader in next-generation auto-tech with more than 60,000 carbon fiber wheels on the road for some of the most prestigious brands in the world.
- Carbon Revolution has been awarded 13 programs to date with global OEMs including Ford Motor Company, Ferrari NV, General Motors Company, and Renault Group, with a further six programs in progress under engineering agreements.
- Total projected revenue forecast to grow from $28.7M in CY2022E to $90.1M in CY2024E, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 77%.
- The estimated pro forma enterprise value of ~$270M.
- The deal includes up to $60M from a committed equity facility.
- The combined company will have an estimated post-transaction equity valuation of approximately $461M, including about $214M of cash held in TRCA’s trust account, assuming no redemptions from TRCA’s trust account.
- Carbon Revolution shareholders will roll 100% of their equity into the combined company.
- The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023.
