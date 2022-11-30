Stellantis, Banco Santander to reorganize their automotive financing partnership in Brazil
Nov. 30, 2022 3:38 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) and Banco Santander agrees to reorganize their automotive financing partnership in Brazil to boost value creation.
- Per the terms, the purchase by Banque PSA Finance S.A. of 50% of the shares in Banco PSA Finance Brasil S.A., a joint venture which was held 50/50 by a subsidiary of Banco Santander Brasil and Banque PSA Finance S.A.; and the purchase by Stellantis Services Ltd. of 50% of the shares in PSA Corretora de Seguros e Services Ltd, a joint venture held 50/50 by Banco Santander Brasil and Stellantis Services Ltd.
- Pursuant to the closure, Banque PSA S.A. will become the sole shareholder of Banco PSA Finance Brasil and Stellantis Services Ltd. will be the sole shareholder of PSA Corretora.
- The completion of the transactions will be subject to the fulfillment of certain suspensive conditions.
