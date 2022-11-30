Stellantis, Banco Santander to reorganize their automotive financing partnership in Brazil

Nov. 30, 2022 3:38 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) and Banco Santander agrees to reorganize their automotive financing partnership in Brazil to boost value creation.
  • Per the terms, the purchase by Banque PSA Finance S.A. of 50% of the shares in Banco PSA Finance Brasil S.A., a joint venture which was held 50/50 by a subsidiary of Banco Santander Brasil and Banque PSA Finance S.A.; and the purchase by Stellantis Services Ltd. of 50% of the shares in PSA Corretora de Seguros e Services Ltd, a joint venture held 50/50 by Banco Santander Brasil and Stellantis Services Ltd.
  • Pursuant to the closure, Banque PSA S.A. will become the sole shareholder of Banco PSA Finance Brasil and Stellantis Services Ltd. will be the sole shareholder of PSA Corretora.
  • The completion of the transactions will be subject to the fulfillment of certain suspensive conditions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.