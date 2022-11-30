General Electric Aviation awarded $157.18M Navy contract

Nov. 30, 2022 3:40 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • GE Aviation (NYSE:GE) was awarded a $157.18M firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.
  • The contract provides for propeller engineering reliability and logistics support for the KC-130J R391 propeller system utilized by the Navy, Marine Corps, and Foreign Military Sales customers.
  • Work will be performed in various locations within the continental U.S. and is expected to be completed in November 2026.
  • No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued.
  • The contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304.
  • The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.

