General Electric Aviation awarded $157.18M Navy contract
Nov. 30, 2022 3:40 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- GE Aviation (NYSE:GE) was awarded a $157.18M firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.
- The contract provides for propeller engineering reliability and logistics support for the KC-130J R391 propeller system utilized by the Navy, Marine Corps, and Foreign Military Sales customers.
- Work will be performed in various locations within the continental U.S. and is expected to be completed in November 2026.
- No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued.
- The contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304.
- The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.
