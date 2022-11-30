NATO renews pledge for Ukraine to become member of military alliance

At a two-day summit in the Romanian capital of Bucharest, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization doubled down on a vow to make Ukraine a member of the military alliance. It was 14 years ago (in the same city) that foreign ministers first pledged that Kyiv would eventually become a constituent, and they still "firmly stand behind our commitment." In recent weeks, Russian missile and drone attacks have targeting civilian infrastructure across the country, with strikes that have heavily damaged Ukraine's power, water and energy infrastructure.

Quote: "NATO's door is open," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said before chairing the meeting. "President Putin cannot deny sovereign nations to make their own sovereign decisions that are not a threat to Russia. I think what he's afraid of is democracy and freedom, and that's the main challenge for him."

It's not yet clear what Ukraine's borders would look like if it would join the alliance, but the country must now solely focus on defeating Russia. Troops and pro-Moscow separatists are holding parts of the south and east, while the Crimean Peninsula remains annexed, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the nation will keep fighting until it recovers all occupied land. NATO promised more arms for Ukraine at the meeting, as well as equipment to help restore power supplies, though the alliance is still debating whether to provide more advanced defense systems like the Patriot.

Go deeper: A military buildup is likely to be another boon for stocks like Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX), which have had a phenomenal year on the back of the increases in defense spending. All current 30 NATO nations have agreed to spend at least 2% of their GDPs on defense by 2025, and while only a third of those members have met the threshold, the latest developments should accelerate a drive for achieving their targets. Finland and Sweden are also poised to become NATO members soon amid concerns that Russia might target them next.