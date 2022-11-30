European markets climb as investors track euro zone inflation data

Nov. 30, 2022 4:22 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

London +0.50%.

Germany +0.55%. Germany November unemployment change 17k vs 13k expected.

France +0.52%. France November preliminary CPI +6.2% vs +6.2% y/y expected.

France Q3 final GDP +0.2% vs +0.2% q/q prelim.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.5%, with travel and leisure stocks climbing to lead gains as almost all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory. Basic resources bucked the trend to slip.

Italy Q3 final GDP +0.5% vs +0.5% q/q prelim.

Switzerland November Credit Suisse investor sentiment -57.5 vs -53.1 prior.

Switzerland November KOF leading indicator index 89.5 vs 91.3 expected.

Coming up in the session: Eurozone November preliminary CPI figures at 1000 GMT and US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 25 November at 1200 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than two basis point to 3.72%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than one basis point to 1.92%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than one basis point to 3.11%.

