France inflation rate steady at 6.2%; Q3 GDP growth confirmed at 0.2%

Nov. 30, 2022 4:28 AM ETEWQ, FLFRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The annual inflation rate in France remained unchanged at 1985-highs of 6.2% in November of 2022 and matching market forecasts, preliminary estimates showed.
  • Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 0.4%, below 1% in October.
  • Meanwhile, the EU-harmonized CPI rose at a record 7.1% on the year, the same as in October but fell 0.5% on the month, following a 1.2% rise in the previous month.
  • In a separate post, the French economy advanced 0.2% on quarter in Q3 of 2022, slowing from a 0.5% growth in Q2, in line with market consensus.
  • Meantime, net foreign demand contributed positively as both exports (2% vs 0.9%) and imports (3.5% vs 1.6%) increased.
  • On a yearly basis, the GDP expanded by 1.0% in Q3, moderating sharply from a 4.2% growth in Q2.
  • ETFs: EWQ, FLFR.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.