France inflation rate steady at 6.2%; Q3 GDP growth confirmed at 0.2%
Nov. 30, 2022 4:28 AM ETEWQ, FLFRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The annual inflation rate in France remained unchanged at 1985-highs of 6.2% in November of 2022 and matching market forecasts, preliminary estimates showed.
- Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 0.4%, below 1% in October.
- Meanwhile, the EU-harmonized CPI rose at a record 7.1% on the year, the same as in October but fell 0.5% on the month, following a 1.2% rise in the previous month.
- In a separate post, the French economy advanced 0.2% on quarter in Q3 of 2022, slowing from a 0.5% growth in Q2, in line with market consensus.
- Meantime, net foreign demand contributed positively as both exports (2% vs 0.9%) and imports (3.5% vs 1.6%) increased.
- On a yearly basis, the GDP expanded by 1.0% in Q3, moderating sharply from a 4.2% growth in Q2.
- ETFs: EWQ, FLFR.
