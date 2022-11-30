Reliq Health reports FQ1 results

Nov. 30, 2022 4:40 AM ETReliq Health Technologies Inc. (RQHTF), RHT:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Reliq Health press release (OTCPK:RQHTF): FQ1 adjusted EBITDA was $610,412, a 720% increase relative to the comparative period FQ1 FY 2022.
  • Revenue of $3.47M (+115.5% Y/Y).
  • Gross margins are expected to reach 75% in CY2023 due to reduced device costs and an increase in the percentage of the Company’s total revenues from higher margin software and services vs hardware.
  • In the first half of CY2022 and the hurricanes in Texas, Florida and the US Virgin Islands in September, 2022, the Company expects previously forecasted revenues to be achieved approximately 4-6 months later than originally anticipated. 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.