Reliq Health reports FQ1 results
Nov. 30, 2022 4:40 AM ETReliq Health Technologies Inc. (RQHTF), RHT:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Reliq Health press release (OTCPK:RQHTF): FQ1 adjusted EBITDA was $610,412, a 720% increase relative to the comparative period FQ1 FY 2022.
- Revenue of $3.47M (+115.5% Y/Y).
- Gross margins are expected to reach 75% in CY2023 due to reduced device costs and an increase in the percentage of the Company’s total revenues from higher margin software and services vs hardware.
- In the first half of CY2022 and the hurricanes in Texas, Florida and the US Virgin Islands in September, 2022, the Company expects previously forecasted revenues to be achieved approximately 4-6 months later than originally anticipated.
