Sanofi, DNDi's drug shows success rates of up to 95% for sleeping sickness in trial

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) said that a single-dose of acoziborole showed treatment success rates of up to 95% in a phase 2/3 trial in patients with sleeping sickness.

Sanofi noted that the results of the trial were published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases medical journal. The study was led by The Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) and its partners in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Guinea.

Sleeping sickness is caused by infection from the parasite Trypanosoma brucei and is transmitted by the bite of an infected tsetse fly. The disease can be fatal without treatment, the company added.

The French drugmaker said that between 2016 and 2019, DNDi and its partners led the phase 2/3 study under which 208 patients with human African trypanosomiasis (g-HAT), were recruited at 10 hospitals in the DRC and Guinea.

The 18-month treatment success rate for acoziborole was 95% in patients with late-stage g-HAT, similar to the best results from studies with existing treatments (94%), according to the company.

In addition, 100% of the 41 patients with early-stage g-HAT were considered as treatment successes at all timepoints, Sanofi noted.

Acoziborole had a favorable safety profile, with no significant drug-related safety signals reported.

Sanofi said that these results will be the basis of its dossier submission to the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

After the EMA's positive opinion and local approval, Sanofi will donate acoziborole to the World Health Organization (WHO) through its philanthropic organization, Foundation S – The Sanofi Collective.