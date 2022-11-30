Elemental Royalties reports Q3 results; updates FY22 guidance

Nov. 30, 2022 4:47 AM ETElemental Altus Royalties Corp. (ELEMF), ELE:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Elemental Royalties press release (OTCQX:ELEMF): Q3 cash and cash equivalents of $11.2M.
  • Revenue of $3.4M (+78.9% Y/Y).
  • Following the completion of the merger with Altus, the company has increased guidance for 2022 by 4% to 12%, to 6,400 to 7,000 GEOs, incorporating Altus revenue from August 16, 2022.
  • At a $1,750/oz gold price, this would include Adjusted Revenue of $11.5 million to $12.5 million for 2022 vs. consensus of $13.77M. If the transaction had occurred at the beginning of the year, this would be approximately $16.0 million to $17.0 million, inclusive of Altus' adjusted revenue prior to the merger.

  • Elemental Altus expects guidance to continue to materially improve in 2023, with preliminary estimates of over $20 million of attributable Adjusted Revenue.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.