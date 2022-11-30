Elemental Royalties reports Q3 results; updates FY22 guidance
Nov. 30, 2022 4:47 AM ETElemental Altus Royalties Corp. (ELEMF), ELE:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Elemental Royalties press release (OTCQX:ELEMF): Q3 cash and cash equivalents of $11.2M.
- Revenue of $3.4M (+78.9% Y/Y).
- Following the completion of the merger with Altus, the company has increased guidance for 2022 by 4% to 12%, to 6,400 to 7,000 GEOs, incorporating Altus revenue from August 16, 2022.
- At a $1,750/oz gold price, this would include Adjusted Revenue of $11.5 million to $12.5 million for 2022 vs. consensus of $13.77M. If the transaction had occurred at the beginning of the year, this would be approximately $16.0 million to $17.0 million, inclusive of Altus' adjusted revenue prior to the merger.
Elemental Altus expects guidance to continue to materially improve in 2023, with preliminary estimates of over $20 million of attributable Adjusted Revenue.
Comments