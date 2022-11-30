AstraZeneca to sell Ohio manufacturing facility to Resilience
Nov. 30, 2022 5:05 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) said on Tuesday that it is selling its West Chester site in Ohio, to technology-focused biomanufacturing company National Resilience.
- The companies noted that they will establish a long-term biomanufacturing relationship in support of AstraZeneca’s portfolio.
- Under the agreement, AstraZeneca will have strategic access to Resilience’s end-to-end capabilities. Resilience will buy the 580,000 square-foot facility and will manufacture select AstraZeneca medicines at the site as part of a multi-year supply agreement.
- "The transfer of our West Chester site to Resilience will enable the continued supply of AstraZeneca medicines to patients, as well as the continued employment for more than 500 people working at the West Chester site," said Andrew Wirths, senior vice president, Americas Supply Region, AstraZeneca.
- The transaction is expected to be completed in early 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions.
