XPeng reports Q3 mixed earnings; initiates Q4 guidance

Nov. 30, 2022
  • XPeng press release (NYSE:XPEV): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.36 misses by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $960M (+19.3% Y/Y) misses by $35.53M.
  • Quarterly vehicle deliveries reached 29,570, a 15% increase Y/Y.
  • Quarterly gross margin was 13.5%, a decrease of 0.9 percentage point Y/Y.
  • Deliveries of the P7 smart sports sedan were 16,776 in the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 15% from 19,731 in the corresponding period of 2021.
  • Deliveries of the P5 smart family sedan were 8,703 in the quarter.
  • As of October 31, 2022, year-to-date total deliveries reached 103,654, representing a 56% increase Y/Y.
  • For Q4, the company expects deliveries of vehicles between 20,000 and 21,000, decrease of approximately 49.7% to 52.1% Y/Y.
  • Total revenues for the quarter to be between RMB4.8B and RMB5.1B decrease of approximately 40.4% to 43.9% Y/Y.

