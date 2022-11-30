KE Holdings reports Q3 earnings beat; initiates Q4 guidance
- KE Holdings press release (NYSE:BEKE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.22 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $2.5B (-2.8% Y/Y) beats by $140M.
- Gross transaction value was $103.6B, a decrease of 11.3% Y/Y.
- Number of stores was 41,398 as of September 30, 2022, a 23.3% decrease from one year ago. Number of active stores was 39,713 as of September 30, 2022, a 19.7% decrease from one year ago.
- Number of agents was 402,630 as of September 30, 2022, a 21.9% decrease from one year ago. Number of active agents was 372,718 as of September 30, 2022, a 20.4% decrease from one year ago.
- Mobile monthly active users averaged 42.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 46.1 million in the same period of 2021.
- For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company expects total net revenues to be between $2.0 billion and $2.1 billion vs. consensus of $2.58B, representing a decrease of approximately 15.7% to 18.5% from the same quarter of 2021.
