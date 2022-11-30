Digital Realty priced additional $350M of 5.550% senior notes due 2028
Nov. 30, 2022 5:38 AM ETDigital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Digital Realty Trust, L.P., an operating partnership of Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) has priced public offering of $350M of 5.550% senior unsecured notes due January 15, 2028 at 99.208% of par value.
- The notes will be issued as additional notes under the indenture pursuant to which the operating partnership previously issued $550M of 5.550% notes due 2028.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds to temporarily repay borrowings outstanding under the operating partnership's global revolving credit facilities, acquire additional properties or businesses, fund development opportunities, invest in interest-bearing accounts and short-term, interest-bearing securities and to provide for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including potentially for the repayment of other debt, or the redemption, repurchase, repayment or retirement of outstanding equity and debt securities, or a combination of the foregoing.
Comments