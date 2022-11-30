Donaldson Non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 beats by $0.05, revenue of $847.3M beats by $28.61M, reaffirms FY outlook
Nov. 30, 2022 6:03 AM ETDonaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Donaldson press release (NYSE:DCI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $847.3M (+11.4% Y/Y) beats by $28.61M.
- FY Outlook:
- Fiscal 2023 full-year GAAP EPS is expected to be between $2.86 and $3.02, inclusive of $0.05 of first quarter restructuring and related charges. Adjusted EPS is forecast between $2.91 and $3.07 vs consensus of $2.99. Sales are projected to increase between 1% to 5% over prior year, driven by a 6% increase in pricing and a negative impact from currency translation of approximately 5%.
