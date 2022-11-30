BRP Non-GAAP EPS of $3.64 beats by $1.89, revenue of $2.71B beats by $990M
Nov. 30, 2022
- BRP press release (NASDAQ:DOOO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.64 beats by $1.89.
- Revenue of $2.71B (+70.4% Y/Y) beats by $990M.
- The company now expects FY2022 Normalized EPS in the range of $11.65 to $12 vs. consensus of $8.52 and up from previous guidance of $11.30 to $11.65; Revenues to be up 36% to 41% up from previous guidance of +33% to +38% vs. consensus growth of 17.6%.
- "Given these strong results and the visibility we have on deliveries for the rest of the year, we are increasing our full-year guidance with an expected Normalized EPS of $11.65 to $12.00. Looking ahead, we are in a strong position to sustain our growth thanks to our industry-leading brands, relentless innovation, proven performance and quality products," concluded Mr. Boisjoli
