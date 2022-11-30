Royal Bank of Canada GAAP EPS of C$2.74 beats by C$0.08, revenue of C$12.57B beats by C$250M
Nov. 30, 2022 6:09 AM ETRoyal Bank of Canada (RY), RY:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Royal Bank of Canada press release (NYSE:RY): Q4 GAAP EPS of C$2.74 beats by C$0.08.
- Revenue of C$12.57B (+1.5% Y/Y) beats by C$250M.
Total PCL was C$381 million compared to C$(227) million last year, reflecting provisions taken on performing loans and higher provisions on impaired loans in the current quarter, as compared to releases of provisions on performing loans in the prior year, primarily in Personal & Commercial Banking. The PCL on loans ratio of 18 bps compared to (12) bps last year increased 30 bps.
- As at October 31, 2022, our CET1 ratio was 12.6%, down 110 bps from last year, mainly reflecting risk-weighted asset growth (excluding FX), share repurchases, the impact of our Brewin Dolphin acquisition, and the unfavourable impact of fair value other comprehensive income adjustments.
- ROE of 15.6%
Comments