Clover, Dynavax COVID vaccine helps reduce household transmission of virus in trial

Clover Biopharmaceuticals reported additional data published in Clinical Infectious Diseases from a phase 2/3 trial of its vaccine SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) reducing the risk of transmitting SARS-CoV-2 infection to household members, compared to placebo participants.

The company had previously reported data from two groups of the study, dubbed SPECTRA, in August.

Clover said data showed that a household contact was 84% less likely to get COVID infection when the infected member had received SCB-2019, compared to houses where the infected person was not vaccinated.

Among the 134 household contacts of infected household members who had received SCB-2019, there was one case of COVID-19; among the 250 household contacts of infected household members who were not vaccinated, there were 12 cases, the company added.

Clover noted that there were no cases of symptomatic COVID among household contacts who were partially or fully vaccinated and where the infected member was vaccinated with SCB-2019.

The trial was conducted at eight sites in the Philippines. A total of 154 people who received placebo or SCB-2019 and who subsequently experienced SARS-CoV-2 infection were enrolled in the study as were 388 of their household contacts.

Clover created the COVID vaccine by combining SCB-2019 with Dynavax's (NASDAQ:DVAX) CpG 1018 advanced adjuvant and aluminum hydroxide (alum).

Clover said it is working towards completing regulatory submissions in China, the EU and to the World Health Organization for SCB-2019 by the end of 2022, while concurrently preparing for its commercialization.