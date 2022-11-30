Equinix to establish ~$40M data center in Johor, Malaysia
Nov. 30, 2022 6:18 AM ETEquinix, Inc. (EQIX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Digital infrastructure company Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) plans to enter Malaysia with a new ~$40M data center in Johor, called JH1.
- Scheduled to begin operations in Q1 2024, the new International Business Exchange data center will provide 500 cabinets and 1,960 sq m of colocation space.
- The facility will provide Malaysian companies and multinationals doing business in Malaysia with access to Platform Equinix to store and distribute large volumes of latency-sensitive data and applications.
- This expansion marks Equinix's (EQIX) second foray into ASEAN following the recently announced plans to expand into Indonesia.
