Equinix to establish ~$40M data center in Johor, Malaysia

Nov. 30, 2022 6:18 AM ETEquinix, Inc. (EQIX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Digital infrastructure company Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) plans to enter Malaysia with a new ~$40M data center in Johor, called JH1.
  • Scheduled to begin operations in Q1 2024, the new International Business Exchange data center will provide 500 cabinets and 1,960 sq m of colocation space.
  • The facility will provide Malaysian companies and multinationals doing business in Malaysia with access to Platform Equinix to store and distribute large volumes of latency-sensitive data and applications.
  • This expansion marks Equinix's (EQIX) second foray into ASEAN following the recently announced plans to expand into Indonesia.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.