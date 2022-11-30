Hennes & Mauritz reportedly to lay off 1,500 employees to cut costs
Nov. 30, 2022
- The fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz (OTCPK:HNNMY) to cut around 1,500 jobs as part of its cost-saving plan announced in September.
- The company will reportedly book a restructuring charge of just over SEK800M in Q4.
- Overhead reduction is esxpected to provide annual savings of about SEK2B ($190M).
- "The cost and efficiency program that we have initiated involves reviewing our organization and we are very mindful of the fact that colleagues will be affected by this," Chief Executive Helena Helmersson said.
