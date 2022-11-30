Hormel Foods GAAP EPS of $0.51 beats by $0.02, revenue of $3.28B misses by $50M
Nov. 30, 2022
- Hormel Foods press release (NYSE:HRL): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.51 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $3.28B (-4.9% Y/Y) misses by $50M.
- "We expect to operate in a volatile, complex and high-cost environment again in fiscal 2023," Snee said. "We have benefited from our balanced business model, which is not heavily dependent on any one channel, protein, input or product category. Our long-term strategy to meet consumers where they want to eat, with a broad portfolio of trusted brands and products, will continue to be a key differentiator for our business, helping to drive growth for our customers and operators."
- The company further raises FY2022 sales outlook to $12.6B - $12.9B vs. consensus of $12.48B and prior outlook of $12.2B - $12.8B. EPS outlook tightened from $1.87 - $1.97 to $1.83 - $1.93 vs. consensus of $1.81.
