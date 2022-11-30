MDxHealth cuts FY22 revenue outlook on Medicare coverage woes

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) lowered its FY22 revenue outlook due to more time required to get Medicare reimbursement for Select mdx tests.

The company said under the foundational LCD (Local Coverage Decision) process implemented by the Molecular Diagnostics Services (MolDX) Program by Palmetto GBA, all tests within an LCD-covered indication must submit a Technical Assessment (TA) for review and consideration.

The use of Select mdx is covered by Medicare’s foundational LCD Molecular Biomarkers to Risk-Stratify Patients at Increased Risk for Prostate Cancer, which became effective in July, the company added.

The company noted that the Select mdx TA was submitted and it is under review with MolDX. However, based on its most recent communication with MolDX, a final coverage decision was not expected until H1 2023.

"Securing Medicare reimbursement for new molecular diagnostic technologies is now a more rigorous and iterative process under the new Foundational LCD program. Due to the additional time required to obtain Medicare coverage, the company no longer expects to receive Medicare payments for Select mdx tests in 2022," said Michael McGarrity, CEO, MDxHealth.

McGarrity added that due to this development, and revenue cycle timing linked with the acquisition and integration of the GPS test, MDxHealth lowered its FY22 revenue outlook to be between $36.5M and $37.5M, compared to prior outlook range of $40M to $42M; consensus $40.74M.

In addition, the company expects FY23 revenue to be between $65M and $70M, according to McGarrity. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2023 is $70.52M.