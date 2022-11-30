BitNile expects 2023 revenue of over $200M
Nov. 30, 2022 6:42 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- BitNile (NYSE:NILE) shares gained 2% premarket on Wednesday after the investment holding company guided for 2023 revenue of more than $200M, above consensus estimate of $155.64M (two analysts).
- The outlook takes into account revenue from the recently announced agreement to purchase assets from Circle 8 Crane Services, but excludes revenue from TurnOnGreen and Giga-tronics, which are expected to be spun off during 2023.
- Executive Chairman Milton Ault, III, stated, "We have made substantial investments in our data center, mining operations and other business segments, which we believe will all contribute to the expected top line growth for 2023. We believe revenues from the Singing Machine Company, our hotel operations and the crane company, if acquired, will add stability to our gross margins in the future. We expect our capital expenditures to decrease given the last three years of heavy investment."
