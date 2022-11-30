Inca One Gold reported $3.4M monthly sales in October 2022
Nov. 30, 2022 6:43 AM ETInca One Gold Corp. (INCAF), INCA:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Inca One Gold (OTCQB:INCAF) reported monthly sales in October of ~$3.4M (+42% M/M).
- Accounting for the increased sales was the higher volume of gold sold in October.
- Milling activities at both plants reached 3,784 tonnes, averaging 122 tonnes per day throughput for the month, representing ~27% of our consolidated permitted capacity of 450 TPD.
- Sales decreased 23% Y/Y compared to October 2021 sales of $4.4M, on account of lower price of gold received and lower working capital impacting ore purchases and processing over the period.
- Deliveries for the month reached 4,003 tonnes to both plants.
Comments