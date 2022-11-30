Inca One Gold reported $3.4M monthly sales in October 2022

Nov. 30, 2022 6:43 AM ETInca One Gold Corp. (INCAF), INCA:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Inca One Gold (OTCQB:INCAFreported monthly sales in October of ~$3.4M (+42% M/M).
  • Accounting for the increased sales was the higher volume of gold sold in October.
  • Milling activities at both plants reached 3,784 tonnes, averaging 122 tonnes per day throughput for the month, representing ~27% of our consolidated permitted capacity of 450 TPD.
  • Sales decreased 23% Y/Y compared to October 2021 sales of $4.4M, on account of lower price of gold received and lower working capital impacting ore purchases and processing over the period.
  • Deliveries for the month reached 4,003 tonnes to both plants.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.