Cigna reaffirms 2022 earnings outlook

Nov. 30, 2022 6:47 AM ETCigna Corporation (CI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments

Ted Danson Teams Up With Cigna To Encourage Everyone To Take Control Of Their Stress

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Ahead of meetings with analysts and investors this year, the health insurer Cigna (NYSE:CI) opted to keep its earnings outlook for 2022 unchanged on Wednesday.
  • Accordingly, the company expects its forecast for 2022 consolidated adjusted income from operations to reach at least $23.10 per share, unchanged from the forecast issued with its Q3 2022 financials early this month.
  • The projection includes the impact of planned share buybacks, Cigna (CI) said in a regulatory filing before the opening bell. Wall Street also expects the company to report $23.16 per share earnings this year.
  • With its Q3 2022 financials early this month, the Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company topped Street forecasts and raised the full-year outlook citing the strength of its U.S. commercial business due to strong customer retention and new business wins.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.