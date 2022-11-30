Cigna reaffirms 2022 earnings outlook
- Ahead of meetings with analysts and investors this year, the health insurer Cigna (NYSE:CI) opted to keep its earnings outlook for 2022 unchanged on Wednesday.
- Accordingly, the company expects its forecast for 2022 consolidated adjusted income from operations to reach at least $23.10 per share, unchanged from the forecast issued with its Q3 2022 financials early this month.
- The projection includes the impact of planned share buybacks, Cigna (CI) said in a regulatory filing before the opening bell. Wall Street also expects the company to report $23.16 per share earnings this year.
- With its Q3 2022 financials early this month, the Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company topped Street forecasts and raised the full-year outlook citing the strength of its U.S. commercial business due to strong customer retention and new business wins.
