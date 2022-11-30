Build-A-Bear Workshop GAAP EPS of $0.51 beats by $0.13, revenue of $104.51M beats by $1.89M

Nov. 30, 2022 6:48 AM ETBuild-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop press release (NYSE:BBW): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.51 beats by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $104.51M (+9.9% Y/Y) beats by $1.89M.
  • The company expects to end fiscal 2022 with an increase in total stores in North America inclusive of third-party locations, as it continues to execute its previously announced plans to open 20 Workshops within the fiscal year.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Total revenues in the range of $455M to $465M vs. consensus of ; Pre-tax income in the range of $56M to $63M; EBITDA in the range of $69M to $76M; Income tax rate in the range of 24% to 25%; Capital expenditures in the range of $12M to $14M;Depreciation and amortization of approximately $13M; and inventory levels below the end of fiscal 2021.

